vigilante-man-killed-in-a-betting-shop-in-edo

A member of the Edo State vigilante group has reportedly been shot dead on Saturday.

The middle age man named Endurance, it was gathered was trailed by his assailants to a betting shop around Ologbosere Street, by Benin Technical College road axis, Egor local government area of the state where and was shot at close range.

Other stakers at the shop including passersby scampered for safety for fear of being hit by stray bullets when the shots were fired, bioreports gathered

Eyewitnesses, however, said the shots were targeted at the vigilante member repeatedly.

The eyewitness said the (gunmen) about six of them rode on a Mercedes-Benz 4matic saloon car and a Toyota Camry, upon sighting their alleged target opened fire repeatedly at close rang until he was dead.

The remains of the deceased was reportedly evacuated by the police division in the Area.

When contacted via telephone, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Kotongs said he would revert but haven’t done so at the time of filing this report.