Junkyard Gem: 1982 Toyota Corolla SR5 Liftback Coupe

Toyota has been making Corollas since the Bronze Age (actually, since 1966), and every one of those cars had rear-wheel-drive until the debut of the fifth-generation Corolla in 1983. Just to confuse everyone, this series of Corollas included some front-wheel-drive cars and some rear-wheel-drive versions — including the famous AE86 — and thus making the fourth-generation Corolla the last one to be fully in the dorifuto-friendly rear-wheel-drive camp. Today’s Junkyard Gem is one of those cars, a faded but nicely-optioned TE75 Corolla fastback found in a Silicon Valley self-service yard last month.