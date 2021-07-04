-
Reuters
From wasteland to bustling base, last U.S. forces say goodbye to Bagram
The sky lit up with explosions over Kabul. I’m a New Yorker who had watched the Sept. 11 attacks on TV from Reuters’ Moscow newsroom, and within days was headed on assignment to Afghanistan, where the Taliban government was harbouring Osama bin Laden, the man suspected of masterminding the hijackings. The only way in was by helicopter from Tajikistan with the Northern Alliance.
Associated Press
Chinese astronauts make first spacewalk outside new station
Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 15-meter-long (50-foot-long) robotic arm. Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.
The Daily Beast
A Right-Wing Blogger’s Pro-Cop Crusade Is Driving This College Town Nuts
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDavid Blaska is no stranger to political controversy. But the 71-year-old provocateur’s latest campaign might be his most bizarre yet.The conservative blogger, who says he’s been “annoying liberals” in Madison, Wisconsin, since birth, took his game to another level this week when he filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming that he had been the victim of racial discrimination. His beef? He says he was not chosen for a seat on
Bloomberg
France Says It’s Difficult to Meet EU Requests on EDF Reform
(Bloomberg) — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it will be difficult for the country to accept the European Commission’s requests regarding a proposed reorganization of Electricite de France SA tied to regulatory reform.“It seems very complicated to explain to the French — not to mention EDF employees — that we’ll give in to the demands of the European Commission, which wishes that EDF wouldn’t be a single company anymore,” Le Maire said in an interview with LCI television Sunday. “
Reuters
U.S. to ship 4 million vaccine doses to Indonesia ‘as soon as possible’
The United States will ship 4 million doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday. In a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped via the COVAX global vaccine sharing program “as soon as possible,” a White House statement said.
BGR
Netflix’s shocking new true crime show has everyone buzzing – and the alleged murderer is still free
“A woman’s body has been found in a remote area in County Cork.” So begins the trailer for a newly released Netflix limited series, the true-crime production Sophie: A Murder in West Cork about a “brutal crime that’s shocked the public.” It happened back in the 1990s, and it was the first murder in living … The post Netflix’s shocking new true crime show has everyone buzzing – and the alleged murderer is still free appeared first on BGR.
CBS News Videos
Saturday Sessions: Amy Helm performs “Sweet Mama”
Singer-songwriter Amy Helm is the daughter of legendary drummer Levon Helm. She grew up in Woodstock, New York, with a front-row seat to music history. Long a collaborator, she’s broken out on her own in recent years with her third solo album, “What the Flood Leaves Behind,” released last month. For “Saturday Sessions,” here is Helm with “Sweet Mama.”
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1982 Toyota Corolla SR5 Liftback Coupe
Toyota has been making Corollas since the Bronze Age (actually, since 1966), and every one of those cars had rear-wheel-drive until the debut of the fifth-generation Corolla in 1983. Just to confuse everyone, this series of Corollas included some front-wheel-drive cars and some rear-wheel-drive versions — including the famous AE86 — and thus making the fourth-generation Corolla the last one to be fully in the dorifuto-friendly rear-wheel-drive camp. Today’s Junkyard Gem is one of those cars, a faded but nicely-optioned TE75 Corolla fastback found in a Silicon Valley self-service yard last month.
Axios
Japan landslide leaves at least 19 people missing, 2 dead
At least 19 people are missing on Saturday after a mudslide crashed through several buildings in the city of Atami, just west of Tokyo, Japan, AP reports.Details: Heita Kawakatsu, the governor of Shizuoka, told reporters that two bodies had been found washed into the sea by the mudslide, per the Wall Street Journal. The Atami government later confirmed them as dead, Kyodo News notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUp to 80 homes