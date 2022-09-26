Home ENTERTAINMENT Videos Of How Sarkodie Performed Back-to-Back Hits At The Global Citizen Festival
ENTERTAINMENT

Videos Of How Sarkodie Performed Back-to-Back Hits At The Global Citizen Festival

by News
During his performance at the Global Citizen Festival, Sarkodie performed several of his best-recorded songs.

As he performed these songs, the crowd cheered and sang along to the lyrics, making the whole experience special.

Watch some videos of his performance below;

Give way the King is here!!! 😩🏆🇬🇭

King Sark : LandLord : #BrighterDay#globalcitizensfestival #GlobalCitizen : sarkodie ❤️😩 pic.twitter.com/ayzdNxhhjf

— taadiboy 🇬🇭 (@taadibanyinbagh) September 24, 2022 #GlobalCitizenFestival we are outside live in #Accra #Ghana@sarkodie 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 performance pic.twitter.com/znJi8oWuud

— Dr Carl (@iamdrcarl) September 24, 2022 This is a big statement @sarkodie ..@oxladeofficial sung his soul on this song🔥🔥🔥🔥 #GlobalCitizenFestival pic.twitter.com/WtG4RK20fw

— OddsNyame🔴⚪️ (@RepentedSinner) September 24, 2022 Source: www.-

