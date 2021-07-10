video:-what-north-korea’s-weapons-are-capable-of-and-the-meaning-behind-the-country’s-military-parades

-
South China Morning Post
Beijing tightens grip on China tech with proposal for cybersecurity reviews on all foreign public listings
China’s process for approving initial public offerings (IPOs) in foreign capital markets will require an additional layer of oversight, as the cyberspace regulator is being formally inserted into the procedures, according to draft rules proposed by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC). Technology platform companies that possess the personal data of at least 1 million users must apply for a review by the Cybersecurity Review Office, a group backed by 12 powerful Chinese ministries, if the
-
Reuters
Iran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days
The website of Iran’s transport ministry was taken down on Saturday by what state television said was a “cyber disruption”, a day after an apparent cyberattack on the state railway company. Train services had been disrupted on Friday, with hackers posting fake delay notices on station boards, state-affiliated news outlets reported. The government-run railway company said only the displays had been affected and that trains ran normally.
-
Associated Press
Tears, politics and money: School boards become battle zones
Local school boards around the country are increasingly becoming cauldrons of anger and political division, boiling with disputes over such issues as COVID-19 mask rules, the treatment of transgender students and how to teach the history of racism and slavery in America. School board elections that were once uncontested have drawn slates of candidates galvanized by one issue or another. A June school board meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia, that dealt with transgender students and the teaching of “critical race theory” became so unruly that one person was arrested for disorderly conduct and another was cited for trespassing.
-
Associated Press
Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency
President Joe Biden has fired the commissioner of Social Security after the official refused to resign, and Biden accepted the deputy commissioner’s resignation, the White House said. Biden asked commissioner Andrew Saul to resign, and his employment was terminated Friday after he refused the Democratic president’s request, a White House official said. Deputy Commissioner David Black agreed to resign, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.
-
Associated Press
Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant
Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Gilford police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before.
-
Washington Post
Attorneys general in four states looking into fundraising tactics of both parties
WASHINGTON – Attorneys general in four states are looking into the online fundraising practices of both major political parties, according to court documents and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The practices being examined include the use of pre-checked boxes that lock in recurring donations from political donors who may not intend to sign up for more than one contribution, according to an April 29 letter included in a court filing Wednesday by WinRed, a fundraising platform for GO
-
Associated Press
New virus surge sends younger patients to Spain’s hospitals
Julio Miranda had never felt the threat of the coronavirus too close. With an appointment for his first COVID-19 jab scheduled for mid-July, the 48-year-old house painter was, like many in the vaccine-abundant developed world, eagerly awaiting the end of his personal pandemic worries. Miranda, who is from Chile, also started feeling stomach cramps.
-
Reuters
N.Korea rejected AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over side effects, says think-tank
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has rejected planned shipments of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine that were being organised under the global COVAX distribution scheme due to concerns over side effects, a South Korean think-tank said on Friday. COVAX has said it would provide nearly 2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s shots to North Korea. The first batch had been expected in late May but was delayed amid protracted consultations, South Korea said last month.
-
Associated Press
AP PHOTOS: Scarf, comb show changes to Hindu cremation rites
A cotton scarf — protection from the summer heat now used as a face mask. It’s a fundamental change from the rites and traditions that surround death in the Hindu religion. Hindus believe cremation of the body frees the soul so it can be reborn, and they often burn belongings that were with the body at the time of the death.
-
Associated Press
Government raises price of staple bread once more in Lebanon
For the seventh time in a year, Lebanon’s economy ministry announced on Saturday new prices for bread, slowly removing subsidies as the country sinks deeper into a dire economic and political crisis. The ministry said raising the price was necessary as the national currency continues to slide against the dollar, making imports of basic supplies including fuel and wheat more expensive. The ministry raised the price of a bag of flatbread, a staple in Lebanon, by 6% — making it now sell at 4,000 Lebanese Pounds (or $2.7 at the official rate).
-
Axios
Biden takes aim at Big Tech, broadband with sweeping competition order
President Biden is setting the federal government’s sights on the power of Big Tech and Big Telecom in a competition order that will urge more regulation and enforcement against the sectors.The big picture: The new executive order, expected to be signed Friday, includes over 70 initiatives aimed at promoting competition in areas of the economy the Biden administration finds a troubling amount of concentration — including technology markets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets.
-
Axios
Biden nominates Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India
President Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) to serve as ambassador to India, pending Senate confirmation.Why it matters: This is one of a handful of high-profile picks for ambassadorships that Biden has made since taking office, and Garcetti may be dispatched amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in India.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGarcetti’s confirmation would also come as the United State’s secon
-
MarketWatch
The most important predictor of your retirement financial security
The single greatest determinant of your retirement portfolio’s return in coming years is how the stock market performs. The bond market comes in a close second. It’s crucial to keep this in mind because it focuses your attention on what will make the most difference to your retirement financial security.
-
Associated Press
‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. and U.N. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. The stunning request for U.S. military support recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent the Marines into Haiti, justifying the American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.
-
Axios
UN extends humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, ending U.S.-Russia conflict
The United Nations Security Council voted on Friday to reauthorize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syrians via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, the only one available, the Wall Street Journal reports.Driving the news: The vote will allow for the border to remain open for a minimum of 12 months. Russia agreed to a last-minute compromise with the United States despite its initial opposition, which officials say signals that it is possible for the two countries to continue cooperating, CNN note
-
The Guardian
Why were Colombian guns for hire allegedly key to Haiti assassination plot?
The hit squad that killed President Jovenel Moïse is alleged to be largely drawn from veterans of Colombia’s civil conflicts Suspects in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse are displayed to the media by police in Port-au-Prince on Thursday. Photograph: Joseph Odelyn/AP When Manuel Antonio Grosso Guarín jetted into Punta Cana’s tourist-clogged airport early last month on Avianca Flight 252, immigration officials are unlikely to have given the 41-year-old Colombian a second glance