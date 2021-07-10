video:-what-north-korea’s-weapons-are-capable-of-and-the-meaning-behind-the-country’s-military-parades

Associated Press

Tears, politics and money: School boards become battle zones

Local school boards around the country are increasingly becoming cauldrons of anger and political division, boiling with disputes over such issues as COVID-19 mask rules, the treatment of transgender students and how to teach the history of racism and slavery in America. School board elections that were once uncontested have drawn slates of candidates galvanized by one issue or another. A June school board meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia, that dealt with transgender students and the teaching of “critical race theory” became so unruly that one person was arrested for disorderly conduct and another was cited for trespassing.