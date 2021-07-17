Home Technology Video: Unboxing The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Con Controllers, amiibo And Game – Nintendo Life
Nintendo’s latest Switch release has arrived

This week marks the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on the Nintendo Switch. It’s a game that was originally released during the Wii generation in 2011.

Of course, it’s not just the game that’s arrived this week. Nintendo has also released a special set of Skyward Sword-themed Joy-Con controllers and a Zelda & Loftwing amiibo that allows you to fast travel between the sky and the ground.

If you’ve not got your hands on any of these products yet, you might be interested in checking out this week’s Nintendo Minute video. In it, Kit and Krysta unbox the game, amiibo and the new controller set. If you don’t have time to watch it though, here are the highlights:

Nintendo Life video producer Jon Cartwright has also uploaded a demonstration of this same amiibo in action, and what it does in other games. Enjoy!

Did you pick up the Skyward Sword HD game, amiibo or Joy-Con controllers? Perhaps all of them? Tell us down in the comments.

