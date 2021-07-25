Home Technology Video: The Complete Story Of The Metroid Series – Nintendo Life
Technology

Video: The Complete Story Of The Metroid Series – Nintendo Life

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
video:-the-complete-story-of-the-metroid-series-–-nintendo-life

Get ready for the arrival of Metroid Dread

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan

As soon as Nintendo announced Metroid Dread – the fifth and final entry in the original Metroid story arc, we all had similar thoughts about revisiting the older entries in the series in some way or form.

If you can’t see yourself playing through these classic titles before the new one arrives this October, never fear – as our senior video producer, Alex Olney, is here to give you a crash course in the entire history of the Metroid series. Not only does he cover the games you might want to know about leading into Metroid Dread, but he also touches on other entries such as the Metroid Prime series and even Metroid: Other M.

Be warned though – there are spoilers in the above video if you haven’t played certain games before, but it’s gotta be one of the fastest ways you can get up to date with where Samus is at in her journey. And if all of this has got you wanting to play actual copies of her older adventures, you can access most of her past adventures across the Nintendo Switch Online service, the Wii U eShop and 3DS.

Can you see yourself replaying any (or all) of the classic Metroid games before Dread arrives? Leave a comment down below.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

OnePlus Buds Pro are here to challenge the...

How to change the Material You color in...

Android 12: Is your phone compatible? – Bioreports

Jamie Chua officially cooperated with RARA to release...

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U to stop receiving...

Twitter Voice Tweets: How to Post a Tweet...

New The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR game lets...

Steam Deck 30 FPS Concerns Addressed by Valve...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy S21...

Respawn’s F2P Shooter Apex Legends Gets A New...

Leave a Reply