video-shows-the-site-of-the-surfside-building-collapse-cleared-of-all-debris-as-rescue-crews-conclude-search-efforts-nearly-a-month-after-the-tragedy

Rescue crews ended their search efforts at the site of the Surfside building collapse on Friday.

New video from Miami Fire Rescue shows the site of the apartment building cleared of all debris.

Miami-Dade County officials announced earlier this week that 97 victims had been identified.

Twenty-nine days after the Surfside building collapse killed at least 97 people, local rescue crews officially concluded their search efforts on Friday afternoon.

Nearly one month after the tragedy, Miami Fire Rescue released new video of the property on Friday, showing the former Champlain Towers South site completely cleared of rubble and debris.

Earlier this week, Miami-Dade County officials announced 97 victims had been identified. They believe only one victim is yet to be identified.

Members of two rescue task forces have worked 12-hour days since the June 24 collapse, searching through the rubble first for survivors, and then for bodies and remains.

“Providing closure to families was the ultimate test of everybody here, and I think we did our best to do that,” Scott Dean, leader of Florida Task Force 2 told WPLG.

Search and rescue workers departed the site on Friday afternoon in a procession that led to the City of Miami Fire Rescue Headquarters where they were greeted by loved ones.

While the fire department’s role has concluded, the county said police and forensic specialists will remain on site to identify human remains and recover personal belongings, according to the outlet.

Officials have not yet determined a cause for the collapse, though a growing list of red flags about the building that were documented before its downfall have emerged since the tragedy, including records of structural damage throughout the building.

