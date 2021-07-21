Home Business Video shows the moment a New Jersey police detective on his lunch break saved a choking child
Business

Video shows the moment a New Jersey police detective on his lunch break saved a choking child

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
video-shows-the-moment-a-new-jersey-police-detective-on-his-lunch-break-saved-a-choking-child

A New Jersey police detective on his lunch break saved a choking child (Manchester Police Department/ Twitter)

A New Jersey police detective on his lunch break saved a choking child (Manchester Police Department/ Twitter)

Police in New Jersey have released a video of the dramatic moment an off-duty detective saved a 10-year-old girl choking in a restaurant.

Richard Jupinka was on his lunch break on 14 July when the girl started struggling to breathe at the next table.

The incident was caught on the surveillance camera in the restaurant, with footage released by the police showing that the girl’s uncle was at first attempting to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre, but his efforts were proving unsuccessful.

“At that point, Det Jupinka assumed care of the child and through the use of the Heimlich manoeuvre, he was able to quickly clear the food obstruction from the child’s airway,” Manchester Township Police said in a statement.

Once the obstruction was cleared, the unidentified girl was able to breathe normally, and the family did not seek further medical attention. They thanked Det Jupinka for his timely efforts.

“Thankfully, one of our officers was in the right place at the right time,” Manchester Township Police Chief Robert Dolan said in a statement.

“Had he not been there, this incident could have ended much differently.”

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Trump: Liz Cheney opponents to meet with him pre-endorsement

Kelly Ripa’s first book, ‘Live Wire,’ is coming next year

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Activision Blizzard sued by California for sex discrimination...

Dollar, yen in retreat as risk sentiment revives,...

China’s Great Wall Motor Shares Soar 16% On...

Carbon Health raises $350M to further expansion plans...

Novartis (NVS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript –...

Once-a-century opportunities will emerge from a ‘struggle for...

Dremio launches data lake service running on AWS...

Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; bitcoin bounces back –...

Microsoft doubles down on cybersecurity with CloudKnox acquisition...

Biden says what others are ‘afraid to say’...

Leave a Reply