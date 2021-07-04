video-shows-moment-pilots-were-rescued-from-water-after-plane-crash-landed-off-honolulu

Video footage shows the moment a US Coast Guard helicopter rescued two pilots who had landed in waters off Honolulu (Department of Defense)

Dramatic video footage shows the moment the US Coast Guard rescued two pilots who had made an emergency landing in waters off the coast of Honolulu .

Grainy, black-and-white aerial footage shows the scene as a Coast Guard helicopter uses a winch to lift the pilots to safety.

A Coast Guard vessel can also be seen in the water, helping with the rescue.

The pilots had been forced to make the emergency landing in the early hours of Friday morning, after the Boeing 737 cargo plane they were flying lost the use of one of its engines.

“We’ve lost number-one engine. We’re coming straight to the airport,” one of the panicked pilots told air traffic control at about 1.45am, according to LiveATC . “We’re going to need the fire department. There’s a chance we’re going to lose the other engine – it’s running very hot. It doesn’t look good here. You may want to let the Coast Guard know as well.”

Moments later, the plane landed in waters just off Oahu.

Both pilots were injured in the crash and were hospitalised, the Daily Mail reported, one of them in critical condition. No one else was aboard.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) explained in a statement. “According to preliminary information, the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members.”

A Boeing spokesperson said the company was following the events closely.

“We are aware of the reports out of Honolulu, Hawaii and are closely monitoring the situation,” the spokesperson said. “We are in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and are working to gather more information.”

