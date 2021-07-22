Home ENTERTAINMENT Video shows moment baby stops crying and bursts into laughter after watching a clip of herself, many gush
Video shows moment baby stops crying and bursts into laughter after watching a clip of herself, many gush

by Bioreports
Video Shows moment baby stops crying and bursts into laughter after watching a clip of herself, many gush

  • A man has caused a huge stir on social media in his attempt to prove that a little baby is unpredictable
  • In a clip, the man could be seen carrying a little baby that wailed uncontrollably and seemed not to care
  • To the surprise of many people, the baby stops crying and breaks into a laughter and blushes after she was shown a video

Babies are adorable creatures that can be unpredictable at times with their actions as seen in a video.

A man’s attempt to prove that a baby is unpredictable has left many people in awe on social media.

Reactions as baby stops crying and blushes as she watches her own video
The man proved that the little one is conceited
The man was seen in an Instagram video shared by @lindaikejiblog with a toddler who was apparently not in the best of mood as she wailed.

For unexplainable reasons, the man seemed unperturbed by the crying baby.

The man then brought out a smart phone that had the baby’s video in play. In split seconds, the baby wore a smile and burst into laughter.

Many found the baby’s action adorable

@dumebiblog reacted:

“I’m still trying to understand these small human beings.”

@baeli.cious thought:

“She was probably watching the video before he took it away to talk to us.”

@yeshua_myguide11 said:

“In this life u have to love yourself lol nobody is gonna do that for u and this baby knows that.”

@majorabdul666 commented:

“They were coming when, I wasn’t ready to had a wife/kid.. but now I’m ready and they ain’t coming sh*it.. love kids.”

@maryel_linus stated:

“My niece does this a lot! Whenever she’s crying and I show her a video of herself she starts laughing. I thought it was just her that does it not knowing it’s what kids do.”

Baby talks gibberish as she pretends to be making a call

Meanwhile, . previously reported about a cute moment a baby pretended to be making a call over a phone.

In the clip that had gone viral, she holds a phone to her ear and babbles sweetly while using hilarious hand gestures. The video was captioned by @therealxolo:

“Babies are cute though.”

Many people loved the sweet video and shared kind thoughts over how very beautiful and cute she is.

Source: .

