video-shows-moment-baby-stops-crying-and-bursts-into-laughter-after-watching-a-clip-of-herself,-many-gush

A man has caused a huge stir on social media in his attempt to prove that a little baby is unpredictable

In a clip, the man could be seen carrying a little baby that wailed uncontrollably and seemed not to care

To the surprise of many people, the baby stops crying and breaks into a laughter and blushes after she was shown a video

Babies are adorable creatures that can be unpredictable at times with their actions as seen in a video.

A man’s attempt to prove that a baby is unpredictable has left many people in awe on social media.

The man proved that the little one is conceited

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

The man was seen in an Instagram video shared by @lindaikejiblog with a toddler who was apparently not in the best of mood as she wailed.

For unexplainable reasons, the man seemed unperturbed by the crying baby.

The man then brought out a smart phone that had the baby’s video in play. In split seconds, the baby wore a smile and burst into laughter.

Many found the baby’s action adorable

@dumebiblog reacted:

“I’m still trying to understand these small human beings.”

@baeli.cious thought:

“She was probably watching the video before he took it away to talk to us.”

@yeshua_myguide11 said:

“In this life u have to love yourself lol nobody is gonna do that for u and this baby knows that.”

@majorabdul666 commented:

“They were coming when, I wasn’t ready to had a wife/kid.. but now I’m ready and they ain’t coming sh*it.. love kids.”

@maryel_linus stated:

“My niece does this a lot! Whenever she’s crying and I show her a video of herself she starts laughing. I thought it was just her that does it not knowing it’s what kids do.”

Source: .