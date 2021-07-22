video-shows-moment-baby-stops-crying-and-bursts-into-laughter-after-watching-a-clip-of-herself,-many-gush

- A man has caused a huge stir on social media in his attempt to prove that a little baby is unpredictable
- In a clip, the man could be seen carrying a little baby that wailed uncontrollably and seemed not to care
- To the surprise of many people, the baby stops crying and breaks into a laughter and blushes after she was shown a video
Babies are adorable creatures that can be unpredictable at times with their actions as seen in a video.
A man’s attempt to prove that a baby is unpredictable has left many people in awe on social media.
The man was seen in an Instagram video shared by @lindaikejiblog with a toddler who was apparently not in the best of mood as she wailed.
For unexplainable reasons, the man seemed unperturbed by the crying baby.
The man then brought out a smart phone that had the baby’s video in play. In split seconds, the baby wore a smile and burst into laughter.
Many found the baby’s action adorable
@dumebiblog reacted:
“I’m still trying to understand these small human beings.”
@baeli.cious thought:
“She was probably watching the video before he took it away to talk to us.”
@yeshua_myguide11 said:
“In this life u have to love yourself lol nobody is gonna do that for u and this baby knows that.”
@majorabdul666 commented:
“They were coming when, I wasn’t ready to had a wife/kid.. but now I’m ready and they ain’t coming sh*it.. love kids.”
@maryel_linus stated:
“My niece does this a lot! Whenever she’s crying and I show her a video of herself she starts laughing. I thought it was just her that does it not knowing it’s what kids do.”
Baby talks gibberish as she pretends to be making a call
Meanwhile, . previously reported about a cute moment a baby pretended to be making a call over a phone.
In the clip that had gone viral, she holds a phone to her ear and babbles sweetly while using hilarious hand gestures. The video was captioned by @therealxolo:
“Babies are cute though.”
Many people loved the sweet video and shared kind thoughts over how very beautiful and cute she is.
