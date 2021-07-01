Home NEWS Video shows fallen debris and gushing water in the Surfside condo garage moments before collapse
NEWSNews America

Video shows fallen debris and gushing water in the Surfside condo garage moments before collapse

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
video-shows-fallen-debris-and-gushing-water-in-the-surfside-condo-garage-moments-before-collapse

It could be you, or it could be us, but there’s no page here.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Video shows fallen debris, gushing water in condo...

Myanmar frees more than 2,000 prisoners held since...

Watch CNN’s Sanjay Gupta host ‘Jeopardy!’

Biden to raise federal firefighter pay to $15...

The amazing Hubble Telescope has suddenly stopped working

State Department unveils new LGBTQ-inclusive policies for passports...

Trump visits the South Texas border amid a...

Quest presses country’s finance minister after shocking report

Friends and family of Capitol rioter caught on...

CNN reporter booed after asking Trump to apologize...

Leave a Reply