Video shows fallen debris and gushing water in the Surfside condo garage moments before collapse – CNN

Surfside, Florida (CNN) A couple staying at a nearby hotel recorded video that shows debris and gushing water in the underground parking garage of the Surfside condominium building minutes before it collapsed.

Adriana Sarmiento and Roberto Castillero were at a nearby hotel when they recorded video in the early hours of June 24. One recording, taken after the couple heard a loud crash, shows a view through the gate for the parking garage. Water can be seen coming down and concrete rubble appears to have fallen.

The couple watched as residents of the Champlain Towers South building rushed to their balconies, confused about the sound. Sarmiento said she and Castillero scrambled into the street, trying to wave for residents to evacuate, but they couldn’t understand her.

The traumatized couple remembers only flashes of what happened next.

“Dust, and then, glass, rock, and then I started running for my life,” Castillero said.