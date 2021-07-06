video-shows-boy-collecting-girl’s-number-in-the-presence-of-her-dad,-he-does-it-with-great-confidence

A gentleman became a hero among his friends in a viral video after he was brave enough to take a girl’s number in the presence of her father

The dad was calm and unperturbed in the video although many people expected him to react to the boy’s request

Many people have shared interesting comments on the video as they noted the young man’s confidence

A young man in Ghana has been wildly celebrated by his friends in a viral video after he boldly confronted his crush in front of her father and took her phone number.

The video that is circulating on Facebook saw the young boy making gestures of victory after he successfully obtained what could have otherwise been a difficult means to reach the young lady.

What kind of confidence is this?

What seemed interesting about the video was that the girl’s father observed what exactly the boy was doing but he did not appear perturbed in any way, which is unusual for many Ghanaian fathers.

See the video below:

How people are reacting

Below were some of the funny and interesting reactions in the comment section of the video.

Betty Nikki Nettey said:

“Dads are cool. He knows it is a man that will definitely marry his daughter so he has to give chance.”

Cleopatra Budu indicated:

“How will he know if she has given the father’s number to him.”

Lawrence Antwi mentioned:

“He should check the number well, it could be the dad’s number.”

Nana Osei opined:

“When a father can’t provide for his daughter he doesn’t have control over her, may God bless us with money so that our daughters never lack anything in this life.”

Credit: Vim Buzz

True love won

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that two lovebirds who have known each other since they were kids have finally got engaged and getting set to walk down the aisle.

A young lady simply identified as Nimi expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far, adding that it can only be him.

She said:

“It can only be God. Lord I am eternally grateful for this wonderful journey. Oluwa lo se’yi.”

Source: