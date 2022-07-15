Home WORLD NEWS Video on Hindu deities ‘misrepresented’, says Ajmer dargah cleric, apologises
Video on Hindu deities 'misrepresented', says Ajmer dargah cleric, apologises

AJMER: An

Ajmer

dargah cleric put out a video apology on Thursday after police filed a case against him for a viral clip in which he purportedly hurls a rhetorical question at suspended BJP spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

, seeking to know how it was feasible that there existed 33 crore Hindu gods and goddesses.

Syed Adil Chishty, son of newly elected Anjuman

Moinia

Fakria Khuddam Khawaja secretary

Syed Sarwar Chishty

, said he didn’t intend to hurt the religious feelings of his “Hindu brothers and sisters”. He claimed the video that went viral on June 23 had been misrepresented by circulating only a portion of what he said. Meanwhile, in Udaipur, police arrested advocate Aadil Sheikh for allegedly threatening a colleague for supporting Nupur in the row over her remarks on the Prophet.

