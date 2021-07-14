Home hearsay Video of suspected Nigerian drug dealer, Tony Chidi Onwurolu spraying money in church surfaces after he was declared wanted by NDLEA
A video of suspected Nigerian drug baron, Tony Chidi Onwurolu spraying money in church has gone viral on social media after he was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for importing a consignment of 26.15 kilogrammes of heroin worth over N6.5 billion.

Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday July 11, that the seizure was made at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) shed of the Murray’s Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said it was, however, detained for screening following reasonable suspicion of the content of the consignment. The suspected drug baron is nowhere to be found after being declared wanted.

In the video shared online, the suspected Drug baron was seen spraying money in church as the choir sang. He subsequently knelt down for the Pastor to pray for him.

