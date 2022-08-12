Home NEWS Video of Onlyfans model, Courtney Clenney attacking her Nigerian boyfriend, Christian Obumself, in an elevator months before she killed him (watch)
A video of the Onlyfans model who murdered her Nigerian-American boyfriend, Christain Obumseli, attacking him in an elevator two months before she killed him has been released online.

Recall that the 26-year-old lady, Courtney Clenney, stabbed Obumseli, her boyfriend of two years, to death in their luxury Miami apartment in April 2022.

She stabbed him with a six-inch long knife which penetrated three-inches into his chest and pierced his subclavian artery, killing him.

She claimed self defense at the time and was released by the police. However, prosecutors have found new evidence that suggests otherwise.

She has now been arrested and charged with the murder of her 27-year-old boyfriend.

At a press conference, Miami-Dade State Attorney, Katherine Fernandez Rundle, presented the damning evidence against Clenney, and claimed Obumseli was a victim of domestic violence in their relationship which eventually killed him.

Fernandez showed a surveillance footage showing the couple having an altercation in the elevator of their luxury apartment building few weeks before the murder.

In the video, Clenney who donned a white bra top and plaid loungewear pants, is seen slapping, Bioreports Newsing and pulling her boyfriend’s hair while he tried to fend off her attack.

Fernandez claimed the clip showed “the defendant aggressively attacking Christian,” adding, “I think [the video] was a descriptive way to show what the relationship was and who the aggressor was.”

Watch the video below,

