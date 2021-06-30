video-of-delta-lawmaker,-kenneth-ogba-dancing-at-a-function-one-hour-before-he-reportedly-slumped-and-died

A video of late Delta lawmaker, Kenneth Ogba dancing at a function shortly before he died has surfaced on the internet.
It can be recalled that Hon Kenneth Edafe Ogba, member representing Isoko South 1 Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly reportedly slumped and died on Sunday, June 27th.
It was gathered that he slumped and died during a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his constituent.
Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, in a statement expressed grief over Ogba’s sudden death.
The statement reads,
“I’m totally devastated over the sudden demise of a dedicated member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Kenneth Ogba. It is really hard to believe that Hon Ogba is no more. His death is one too many and a very big blow to the House. He came to the House with a high spirit and very determined to learn and make a good representation of his people.
“I have lost a friend and a brother. His death is not only a huge loss to the House but also a personal loss to me. We are sorely going to miss him. My heart goes out to his family, friends, associates and others he left behind. May God give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant his gentle soul eternal rest”.