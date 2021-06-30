video-of-delta-lawmaker,-kenneth-ogba-dancing-at-a-function-one-hour-before-he-reportedly-slumped-and-died

A video of late Delta lawmaker, Kenneth Ogba dancing at a function shortly before he died has surfaced on the internet.

It can be recalled that Hon Kenneth Edafe Ogba, member representing Isoko South 1 Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly reportedly slumped and died on Sunday, June 27th.

It was gathered that he slumped and died during a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his constituent.

Watch video below,

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, in a statement expressed grief over Ogba’s sudden death.

The statement reads,