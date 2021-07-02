Home Technology Video: Nintendo Releases New Commercial For The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Nintendo Life
Just weeks out from its release

  • Liam_Doolan
  • by Liam Doolan

As you might have seen in our Switch round-up for the month of July, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is due out in just a few weeks.

Ahead of the Wii game’s return, Nintendo has released yet another commercial for the game, this time encouraging players to fulfill their destiny as a master of the sword. In addition to this, it’s revealed a custom Twitter emoji for the game.

The Nintendo of America YouTube channel has also shared a few other trailers showcasing Skyward Sword HD in portable mode and what it might look like when using the Joy-Con motion controls in the game:

Will you be returning to Skyward Sword when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch later this month? Leave a comment down below.

