Video: Hot Wheels Unleashed Shows Off Its Licensed Launch Day Cars – Nintendo Life

Fancy a ride in the DeLorean?
- by Liam Doolan
Speed demons looking for their next fix should keep an eye out for Hot Wheels Unleashed when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on 30th September. Developer Milestone has been sharing regular updates to make the wait a little less painful, and in its latest video, it’s showcased the launch cars that will be available.
In addition to the iconic “Boneshaker” and “Twin Mill”, there are cars based on various licenses such as Back to the Future and Batman as well as real automotive brands like Ford and Audi. Here’s a small sample of the cars that will be in the game on day one. All up, there’ll be more than 66 vehicles at launch.
Entertainment IP cars:
- TMNT Party Wagon
- Snoopy
- K.I.T.T.
- Back to the Future Time Machine
- Batmobile
Original Manufacture cars:
- Audi R8 Spyder
- Audi Sport Quattro
- ’55 Chevy
- Copo Camaro
- ’71 El Camino
- ’69 Dodge Charger Daytona
- RAM 1500 Rebel
- FIAT 500
- ’32 Ford
- 1956 Ford Truck
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- Humvee®
- Honda S2000
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- Mini Cooper S Challenge
Vehicles can also be able to be upgraded with the in-game rarity system. Players can collect and dismantle in-game vehicles to improve performance, while other upgrades can only be discovered in “unique and secret ways”.
Will you be trying out Hot Wheels Unleashed when it arrives on the Switch this September? Tell us down below.