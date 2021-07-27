Video: Hot Wheels Unleashed Shows Off Its Licensed Launch Day Cars – Nintendo Life

Image: Hot Wheels / Milestone

Speed demons looking for their next fix should keep an eye out for Hot Wheels Unleashed when it arrives on the Nintendo Switch on 30th September. Developer Milestone has been sharing regular updates to make the wait a little less painful, and in its latest video, it’s showcased the launch cars that will be available.

In addition to the iconic “Boneshaker” and “Twin Mill”, there are cars based on various licenses such as Back to the Future and Batman as well as real automotive brands like Ford and Audi. Here’s a small sample of the cars that will be in the game on day one. All up, there’ll be more than 66 vehicles at launch.

Entertainment IP cars:

TMNT Party Wagon

Snoopy

K.I.T.T.

Back to the Future Time Machine

Batmobile

Original Manufacture cars:

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi Sport Quattro

’55 Chevy

Copo Camaro

’71 El Camino

’69 Dodge Charger Daytona

RAM 1500 Rebel

FIAT 500

’32 Ford

1956 Ford Truck

2018 Ford Mustang GT

Humvee®

Honda S2000

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Mini Cooper S Challenge

Vehicles can also be able to be upgraded with the in-game rarity system. Players can collect and dismantle in-game vehicles to improve performance, while other upgrades can only be discovered in “unique and secret ways”.

Will you be trying out Hot Wheels Unleashed when it arrives on the Switch this September? Tell us down below.