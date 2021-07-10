Video game hackers claim Denuvo and DRM to blame for ‘Resident Evil Village’ PC stutters – NME

PC gamers playing Resident Evil Village have long struggled with performance issues including major stuttering, which hackers allege are being caused by Capcom‘s own DRM software.

After allegations from a notable member in the video game cracking community that Capcom’s DRM software was causing significant stuttering issues on PC versions, DSOG are reporting that they also believe this to be the case after testing.

The site alleges that despite dealing with stuttering problems during their initial performance analysis, they have not encountered the same issues once during hours of playtime on a cracked version of Resident Evil Village.

A hacker responsible for cracking Resident Evil Village has explained:

“All in-game shutters like the one from when you kill a zombie are fixed because Capcom DRM’s entry points are patched out so most of their functions are never executed anymore. This results in a much smoother game experience.”

Resident Evil Village.

They also allege that Capcom’s own DRM was “fully obfuscated” in Denuvo’s VM, making the game run even slower. Following up, they “urge no one accepts this”.

These issues have been reported frequently by those playing Resident Evil Village on PC, with players reporting that there was still no fix within the last month.

Denuvo has been the subject of significant controversy in the PC gaming community, as many reports in the past – including an article by ExtremeTech – has accused the anti-piracy software of negatively affecting the performance of games in the past.

Earlier in the year, games such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Monster Hunter: World made the news for dropping the DRM software from their files.

