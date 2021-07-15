video:-florida-massacre-suspect-attacks-jail-guard

The Wrap

Rep Matt Gaetz Is at the Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing and Just Called Her Dad a ‘D—’ (Video)

Embattled U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz just called Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, a “d—” as he spoke outside of the Los Angeles courthouse where her conservatorship hearing is taking place. “There’s a lot that still divides us but one thing we call all agree on is that Jamie Spears is a d—,” Gaetz said in front of other fans who had gathered in front of the courthouse. “He should not be making any more decisions regarding his daughter, she is nearly 40 years old she should make her own