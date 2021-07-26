VIDEO: CCTV footage shows moment lady set Abuja Ebeano supermarket on fire – TheCable

A close-circuit television (CCTV) footage in which nine-year-old girl appeared to be igniting the fire that engulfed Prince Ebeano supermarket in Abuja, on July 17, has surfaced online.

TheCable had reported that the “massive” fire burned throughout Saturday night till the early hours of Sunday morning, with firefighters battling to keep it under control.

The footage, which has the date stamp of July 17, showed the girl waddling into the gas section of the supermarket at about 7 pm.

She kept scanning around furtively to be sure nobody was watching, then picked up a lighter and strike it.

She waited for the fire to catch on before she disappeared back where she came from.

The blob of fire she left behind exploded leading to an inferno that engulfed the supermarket.

TRENDING VIDEO: CCTV footage shows moment lady set Abuja Ebeano supermarket on fire pic.twitter.com/RMsJFys9xZ — TheCable (@thecableng) July 26, 2021

In another video that shows the young girl during interrogation, she confessed that her mother took her to the supermarket.

The girl said her mother wanted to buy drinks for her sister at another section of the supermarket before she left them for the gas section in the supermarket.

Ibrahim Muhammad, public relations officer (PRO) of the federal capital territory fire service, in an interview with NAN on Sunday, said it isn’t yet known if there are casualties.

According to him, the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

“Until after the fire has been put off, we cannot say if any life was lost to the inferno,” Muhammad said.