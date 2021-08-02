video-captures-baby’s-reaction-as-he-drops-pacifier-in-surprise-after-seeing-a-dog-for-the-first-time

A short clip showing a baby wide-eyed as a dog came around him for the first time has stirred massive reactions

In what looks like total disbelief, the baby’s pacifier dropped from his mouth as he stared at the excited animal

While some people said they found the child’s expression very funny, others said the kid could just be scared

The video of a baby looking surprised when he saw a dog for the first time has generated reactions on social media.

Sitting in a chair, the animal came around the baby wagging its tail as the kid looked on wide-eyed. His pacifier fell from his mouth in surprise.

The baby looks surprised.

Photo source: Jukin Media

Source: Facebook

Is he scared or just surprised?

Some of the people who reacted to the video by Jukin Media, reshared on Facebook by Daily Mail said that the baby looks more sacred than surprised at seeing the dog.

There were some who argued that the baby’s reaction shows how much homemade entertainment children are.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has received tens of comments from people on Facebook.

. compiled some of the reactions below:

Mia Athena Victor said:

“Elle Lee Barnes the way his pacifier fell out.”

Venetia Williams said:

“Cute man I laughed my bu*t off, so sweet.”

LF Brown said:

“Maybe if I don’t move he won’t see me…”

Sandra Malunga said:

“This is not funny the child is petrified.”

A mother and her baby

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a mother and model, Tatiana Elizabeth Price, generated massive reactions online after posting a video of her trying to join the #BussItChallenge.

As the mother was about showing her banging shape and twerking, her baby burst into uncontrollable laughter in a video that has been seen over one million times.

The mother joined in and turned what would have been a proper twerking video into a comedy show.

