TAMPA, Fla. – Another brawl broke out after the completion of a fight at a BKFC event.

On Friday evening, rapper Blueface defeated Kane Trujilo in a celebrity exhibition bout. The competitors in the three exhibition fights that took place during the event wore gloves unlike the rest of the card, but Blueface still landed a few Bioreports Newses without his gloves before leaving the ring.

MMA Junkie was on the scene and captured an exclusive video of the incident in the video above.

FiteTV also shared video on social media of what was captured on the broadcast:

As Blueface was celebrating his victory with BKFC president David Feldman, a fan entered the ring and got a little too close for comfort. The rapper appeared to land a hard right hand and a few other strikes before being separated.

Moments later, the security team subdued the man who sparked the incident, ultimately ending the situation.

Up-to-the-moment BKFC 19 results include: