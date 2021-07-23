Home ENTERTAINMENT Video and photos of a battered Bolanle by her estranged husband, Lincon, surfaces
Video and photos of a battered Bolanle by her estranged husband, Lincon, surfaces

The scandalous news about the estrangement of video-vixen, Bolanle and Lincoln has taken a different turn as she’s now released photo-evidence that she was brutally assaulted by Lincoln.

Recall that Lincoln has been ranting all over social media, that he’s no longer interested in the marriage and he sent Bolanle packing from their home. He also alleged that she used to constantly beat him up and that was why he decided to also beat her up.

In new photos and videos that have hit the internet, Bolanle’s battered face can be seen and it’s alleged that Lincoln is responsible for the beating and injuries.

See video below ;

