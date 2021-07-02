Video: 13 Exciting New Games Coming to Nintendo Switch In July – Nintendo Life

About Liam Doolan
Comments (19)
Zero games for the failing Switch. SAD!
I’m just waiting for my Monster Hunter Stories 2 copy. I’ll eventually play TWEWY and Master Blaster 3 too.
I know some these games have a lot of people looking for them, but these all seem really niche or at least they are to western audiences.
Akiba’s Trip Hellbound and Debriefed should’ve been mentioned.
I automatically skip the billion games with Japanese anime characters on the cover, not my thing. I am as always, very very glad that there is so much available coming to those who enjoy this type of game.
@bobzbulder You are not wrong, except for Zelda most of these are not really games that appeal to everyone, but as a niche gamer myself, July has been pretty brutal. My wallet is bleeding hard. I have already pre-ordered 4 of these games and planning to pick up a few more.
Funnily enough I don’t think I’m gonna pick up Skyward Sword. Not a bad game by any stretch but it’s not my favourite Zelda and it’s really long, which is off-putting these days for me. I might pick it up if it ever drops in price, just for the collection, but I doubt I’m gonna end up replaying it.
@Torakaka Agreed, that game looks really fun and I’m definitely picking it up. I’ve never played an Akiba’s Trip game before and it seems like the best place to start.
@IronMan30 Yet here you are wasting your time complaining about a system you don’t even like. Kind of senseless, don’t you think? Sort of like going to the McDonalds FB page and saying you don’t eat the food because it’s bad.
Zelda Skyward Sword, Blaster Master Zero 3(maybe, unless it’s more of the same) and Cotton Reboot for me. It’s too bad G-Darius HD hasn’t gotten a stand alone release outside of Japan.
Very excited for Ys 9. Played ys 8 because someone gave it to me and it was great! I got very unexpectedly hooked.
Q : “What games on this list will you be checking out in the month of July?”
Me : POCOYO PARTY !! 😆😆😆
I have ordered that game, just waiting to be delivered to my house.
@IronMan30
Wait – You forgot to tell us which platform is better and why we’re all idiots/suckers/losers or whatever.
MHS2 for me and that’s about it for me. Skyward Sword was and still is, my least favorite Zelda.
@jello64 @__dave Old IronMan there is being quite sarcastic. His comment deliberately echoes the, uh, “format” adopted by a very prominent former US politician.
… and apparently, all of that went right over your heads.
Getting Zelda amiibo and Joycons, Ys XI, Monster Hunter CE and GAA day 1. Since I am not made of money, I will be putting many of the other games from this month on my BF list.
@NeonPizza you’re not sure if the 3rd game in a series will be more of the same, lol?
