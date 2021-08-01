Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees – WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – Eastern Carolina’s largest hospital system says it will require employees to be vaccinated.

Vidant Health said managers, physicians, and credentialed providers have until October 1st to complete their vaccines, while other employees, new hires, and contract workers must be vaccinated by December 1st.

The policy applies to all of Vidant’s hospitals and the only exemptions would be for medical or religious reasons.

Vidant says those granted exemptions may be required to undergo weekly testing and potential reassignment away from units with immuno-compromised patients.

Vidant says just like the flu vaccine, a COVID-19 vaccine will become a condition of employment.

CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum said the health system has 13,000 employees and over 2,000 medical staff. He said 55% of the staff, and over 90% of physicians are already vaccinated.

Dr. Waldrum says if employees have an issue with getting the vaccine, they need to ask themselves why they got into the healthcare field to begin with.

The Greenville-based hospital system has nine hospitals and 100 clinics across Eastern Carolina. It joins many other North Carolina health care systems in requiring vaccinations for workers.

The vaccine mandate will impact all of Vidant Health’s employees but it will also effect ECU medical students.

Students that need to access Vidant clinical areas will be required to get the vaccine too.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.