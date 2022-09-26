Victoria Beckham shows off David’s incredible organic honey harvest and Cotswolds mansion

Victoria Beckham has given fans a sneak peek of her husband David’s impressive organic honey harvest at their sprawling Cotswolds mansion.

The fashion designer, 48, took to TikTok to proudly show off former footballer David’s beehives and his honey, as they enjoyed a weekend away at their £6m holiday home.

Victoria looked relaxed as she sported a grey sweatshirt and jeans in the clip, with the mum-of-four joking about David’s honey and referring to it as his “sticky stuff”.

“So, here with David whilst he collects his sticky stuff. He’s about to release his sticky stuff,” she said as she walked over to her husband.

Victoria shared a video of David’s organic honey harvest

(Image: TikTok / Victoria Beckham)

“How’s it going?” the former Spice Girls star asked David, 47, who replied: “I think we have good ‘flowage’ to be honest.”

The couple admired the honey as it poured into two glass jars, with Victoria then taking one back to the house with her.

She told her followers: “So, I’ve got the sticky stuff, going to go and sample it. Let you know what David’s sticky stuff tastes like. I’m going to mark it out of ten and let you know.”

David could be seen tending to his bees in the field

(Image: TikTok / Victoria Beckham)

The former footballer looked relaxed as his wife filmed him

(Image: TikTok / Victoria Beckham)

Become an OK! VIP and get all of our exclusive interviews, videos and stunning photo shoots sent straight to your inbox every week!

You’ll receive an email with stories exclusive only for OK! VIP members, including celebrity house tours, baby reveals, wedding snaps and so much more!

What are you waiting for? Sign up here

Victoria’s TikTok post quickly racked up over 480,000 likes with thousands of fans commenting on it, many quick to laugh at her comments concerning David’s honey.

“Victoria doesn’t get enough credit for how hilariously funny she is I love her,” one person said, while another agreed, adding: “She is very funny. She has a dry sense of humour and she is classy with it xxx”.

The mum-of-four’s latest social media post comes after she eagle-eyed fans noticed that she might have had her tattoo tribute to David removed from her wrist.

In a recent make-up video Victoria shared on Instagram, she is trying a new lip tint on her forearm as she shows the colour to her fans and it revealed the inking with her husband’s initials is no longer there.

The couple proudly watched as they filmed up two jars with honey

(Image: TikTok / Victoria Beckham)

The mum-of-four chatted to her fans as she carried a jar of honey back to the house

(Image: TikTok / Victoria Beckham)

In recent years Victoria seems to have removed many of her tattoos including the reference to the renewal of her wedding vows.

The Beckhams renewed their wedding vows in 2006 and Victoria had the roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI tattooed on her right inner wrist at the time, which is the date 8 May 2006.

She also had the words De Integro, meaning ‘again from the start.’ This is thought to represent the Beckham family’s move to America when David signed a deal to play for L.A. Galaxy in 2007.

-

Victoria Beckham has wrist tattoo tribute to husband David removed

Inside David and Victoria Beckham’s £50k Cotswolds tent

David Beckham shows off jaw-dropping dining room at £6m Cotswolds farmhouse

Nicola Peltz says she was forced to choose new wedding dress after being ghosted by Victoria

For the latest updates on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, sign up to OK!’s daily celebrity newsletter

–