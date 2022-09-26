Victoria Beckham and sister Louise Adams could be twins in new photo – see

September 26, 2022 – 07:30 BST

Andrea Caamano

David and Victoria Beckham spent the weekend with the designer’s family at their Cotswolds home after a difficult week

Victoria Beckham has had a few difficult weeks, after her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz, revealed that while she had wanted the designer to create her wedding dress, she had declined after admitting her atelier could not do it in time.

This weekend, Victoria gathered her family at her and David Beckham’s Cotswolds home and couldn’t help but share photos from the meeting.

On Sunday, the mother-of-four shared several pictures of a special dinner, which featured her husband, son Romeo, her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, as well as her brother Christian and her two nieces, Tallulah and Libby Adams.

“Special family moments. I love you all so much!! She wrote alongside a picture of them all sat around a large table.

Victoria posed alongside her sister Louise and their mother Jackie

Another incredible photo showed Victoria alongside her sister Louise, who could be her twins, and their mum Jackie. “Love u both,” she wrote.

A third snap seemed to show all the men posing in what looks like a wine cellar, whilst a video showed her parents laughing during dinner.

“Still laughing after 52 years,” she captioned the video.

Back in July, the 48-year-old praised her parents’ marriage as they marked their 52nd anniversary.

Victoria invited her whole family to spend the weekend at her and David’s Cotswolds home

“Happy anniversary!! 52 years!!” Victoria wrote on her Instagram back then. “We love you both so much!!! Your marriage is an inspiration to us every day [heart emojis] @jackie.adams_.”

Upon seeing the heartwarming post, her doting mum responded: “Thank you!!! I’m sure your marriage is also an inspiration to lots of people. Love you all so so much. Have a fantastic holiday. Xxx.”

Victoria’s husband David also took to Instagram Stories, and posted: “We love you x. Happy anniversary [heart emojis].”

Victoria and David celebrated their 23rd anniversary back in July and share four children together, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17 and 11-year-old Harper.

