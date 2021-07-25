victor-moore-foundation-launched,-to-cater-for-underprivileged-children-in-nigeria

The official launch of Victor Moore Foundation (VMF) took place on July 22 in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city.

The venue, Wheatbaker Hotel, hosted a gathering of invited guests, partners, among others.

VMF is a non-profit body that sponsors children from low-income families and marginalized communities.

The mission is to assist underprivileged Nigerians across the country with educational support and skills.

These include tuition payment, provision of writing materials, uniforms, and digital literacy.

Others are mentorship initiatives for kids, professional development for teachers and after school classes.

The organization was founded by Besidonne Moore in memory of her father Victor A. Moore, who would have clocked 80 this year.

The late Moore retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1999.

Speaking at the launch, VMF Director, Besidonne expressed gratitude to those that have given support for the project since inception.

“In early 2021, I thought of what to do to honour my father. Education, which he was passionate about, came to mind.

“Victor Moore Foundation identified one low-cost primary school and one public junior secondary which would be pioneer partner schools the beneficiaries would be selected from.

“Although the Foundation is starting with education support, future plans include establishing a skills hubs and parent skills”, the Director said.

Besidonne went down memory lane of how her father pushed her and siblings to aspire to be well rounded individuals.

In his tribute, Mr. Kagho, late Victor Moore’s close friend, narrated how the deceased met his spouse at a bus-stop after a conductor joined them to split change.

The event was attended by some of the beneficiaries and dignitaries such as Reverend Bayo of First Baptist Church, Pastor Samson Adedokun of New Dawn Baptist Church and Toni Kan, a renowned Nigerian writer.

