Viborg 0-3 West Ham (1-6 agg): Hammers cruise through to Europa Conference League group stages

West Ham cruised through to the Europa Conference League group stages after completing a commanding 6-1 aggregate victory over Danish side Viborg.

Gianluca Scamacca, Said Benrahma and Tomas Soucek were all on target as the Hammers ran out 3-src winners in the second leg at the Viborg Stadion.

New arrival Scamacca opened the scoring at the London Stadium last week and followed suit seven days later, steering home Soucek’s near-post cross in the 22nd minute.

The former Sassuolo striker was involved again as David Moyes’ side extended their advantage after the restart, combining with Maxime Cornet to set up Benrahma, who drilled past Lucas Lund.

Soucek then put the tie beyond doubt just after the hour mark as he slotted home from close range following Thilo Kehrer’s initial saved headed effort from an Aaron Cresswell corner.

The Hammers’ smooth passage into Friday’s group-stage draw provides a welcome distraction following a difficult start in the Premier League, where they are still seeking their first point of the campaign.

#UECL | #VFFWHU pic.twitter.com/ZQrZIaEMRI

— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 25, 2src22