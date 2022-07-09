vhp’s-helpline-to-‘protect-hindus-from-jihadi-forces’

LUCKNOW: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday formally announced helpline numbers of Bajrang Dal workers for 20 regions, including five from UP, to protect the Hindu community from what it called “jihadi forces”. In all,

VHP

demarcates the country into 44 regions, or ‘prants’. Bajrang Dal is VHP’s youth wing.

The development comes against the backdrop of the beheading of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two assailants, allegedly for supporting suspended BJP spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

’s controversial remarks against

Prophet Muhammad

.

The five regions of UP, for which helpline numbers were issued, are west UP, Kanpur, Kashi (comprising Varanasi),

Goraksh

(Gorakhpur) and Awadh (Lucknow). Among other states, helpline numbers were issued for Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking with TOI, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal maintained that Bajrang Dal workers help the Hindu community in case of any trouble while following all democratic guidelines and acting in accordance with law.

“Instructions have been issued to the Bajrang Dal cadre to not brandish any weapon as it may signify a counter threat,” Bansal claimed. He said that Bajrang Dal workers will immediately reach out to the district authorities to stem any sort of problem with communal dimensions.

The VHP spokesperson said the strength of Bajrang Dal workers would vary from region to region. The right-wing outfit has deputed one point person who is proposed to be assisted by a host of other cadres.

Soon after the Udaipur killing, the VHP had asked Bajrang Dal to hold protests across the country against the gruesome murder.

