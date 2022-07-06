vhp-slams-sc-for-ignoring-radical-islam’s-‘terror-reign’

NEW DELHI: Taking strong exception to a Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala denying BJP’s Nupur

Sharma

protection from multiple FIRs, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has criticised the judges for overlooking what it called the “reign of terror” unleashed by radical Islam since medieval times.

“Thanks to the Supreme Court for making us wise that 1400 years of aggression, violence and murders in the name of Islam have been caused by Nupur Sharma’s statement,”

VHP

working president Alok Kumar said in response to the SC order turning down Sharma’s plea last week.

Kumar’s statement came on a day when VHP came out in support of those facing death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma. VHP’s general secretary Milind Parande asked those facing threats to approach police and contact helplines that Bajrang Dal has been asked to set up. It announced the plan to hold a protest march in the capital.

Parande asked Hindus facing death threats to not sit silently and react immediately by seeking police support. “We urge the Hindus that they need not feel threatened by the anti-national and evil forces that are issuing life threats to them. If they still face any difficulty, they should contact the local Bajrang Dal volunteers,” he said and added that VHP will soon release helpline numbers for all states.

While refusing to entertain Sharma’s plea, the two SC judges had observed that her “loose tongue” had “set the entire country on fire”, and that she made the comments either for cheap publicity, or political agenda or some “nefarious” activities. The observations, however, were not part of the final order.

