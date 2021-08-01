veteran-star-ngozi-nwosu-looks-like-yuppy-granny-in-beautiful-photos-as-she-clocks-58,-many-congratulate-her

Nollywood’s Ngozi Nwosu is more than grateful to God for making her witness another birthday celebration on earth

The much-loved actress clocked 58 and she shared beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate her new age

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the movie veteran’s comment section with congratulatory messages

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, who has just added a new age on Sunday, August 1.

The Fuji House of Commotion star took to her official Instagram page with some stunning pictures to mark the new age.

Nollywood star Ngozi Nwosu clocks 58, many congratulate her.

Photo: @officialngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

Ngozi who turned 58 expressed her appreciation to the almighty God who made it possible for her to witness another birthday celebration.

She wrote:

“Looking at myself and wondering ‘who am I that God is mindful of me’? It’s my birthday today and I thank God I am alive, hale and hearty.”

See her post below:

In a different post, the actress wished herself a happy birthday while expressing excitement that the celebration falls on a Sunday.

Ngozi wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my darling, sweet and bubbly self. Thank You, JESUS It couldn’t have fallen on a better day; this Sunday is BEST.”

See post below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Ngozi

Many fans and colleagues of the veteran actress wished her a happy birthday celebration in the comment section.

Read some of their messages below:

iambisola said:

“Happy birthday Yummy Beautiful mummy.”

calabar_chic said:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY MUM”

chinyerewilfred4real said:

“Happy birthday.”

monalisacode said:

“Happy birthday sunshine.”

iambimpeakintunde said:

“Happy Birthday Maami.”

