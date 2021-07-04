veteran-singer,-kwam-1-undergoes-surgery

Popular Nigerian Veteran singer, Kwam 1 has been pictured in the hospital after he underwent a minor surgery.

Bolaji Basia, a businessman and show promoter shared photos of the singer at the hospital on social media.

“Hmmm. When he sang bobo nogo die unless to ba darugbo, it was like fun… But, it’s becoming a prophecy right now. Minor surgery though but I still give thanks to almighty God for the success.”, he wrote.

