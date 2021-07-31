veteran-nollywood-actress,-rachel-oniga,-is-dead

File Photo: Veteran actress, Racheal Oniga, was reported to have died on July 30, 2021 at the age of 64.

Rachel Oniga, a highly respected Nollywood actress, is dead.

The President of the Actors Guild Of Nigeria, Emeka Rollers confirmed the sad news to Channels Television on Saturday morning.

While the cause of her death is unknown, there are conflicting reports as to when she passed.

Another actress in the movie industry, Bimbo Oshin, posted the news on her verified Instagram page.

“Heaven has just gained another beautiful soul. Aunty Racheal. Ha!” she wrote on the social media platform.

Samklef, a music artiste, also posted about the death of the veteran without going into details.

Born on 23 May 1957, in Ebute Metta, Lagos, she began her acting career in 1993.

Before she made her major acting debut in Nollywood with “Onome,” Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultancy firm.

During the length of her career, Rachel Oniga has featured in notable motion pictures such as ‘Sango,’ and Wale Adenuga’s television series, ‘Super Story’, Chief Daddy, Royal Hibiscus Hotel, and My Village People.

She is survived by three children and several grandchildren.

She hailed from Eku in Delta State.