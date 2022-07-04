veteran-nollywood-actor,-kenneth-aguba-reportedly-homeless

New photos of veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba that surfaced on the internet have stirred concern from fans and followers.

The now viral photos show the veteran Nollywood star sitting in a shabby environment and looking downcast.

The actor, according to a well-meaning Nigerian who posted the pictures online, is currently homeless and without a place to stay.

It’s gathered that Aguba currently stays in front of the old shop where the photos were taken.

Taking to the comments, a number of social media users alleged that the report was true, and that they had seen him sleeping on the street in Enugu.

An Instagram user @omapretty_14 wrote, “That man needs help. He doesn’t have a child or wife as I heard and I have seen him at Enugu sleeping from street to shops”.

Netizens also slammed the Actors Guild of Nigeria for neglecting one of their own. See some comments as you scroll,

@akach_me, “No ones fault shaa. If they paid you for your movies, I don’t know if it’s wise to seek sympathy”.

@kelvin_edum, “The same Nollywood where the girls are paid like Hollywood stars . SMH!!”

@_queen_berrywiz, “And I was just telling a friend today that this actors are not well paid or taken care of 😢😢😢 sad the Association is only after what comes in to their pocket 😢😢😢”.

See photos below,