veteran-kannywood-actress,-zainab-booth-dies-at-61

Popular veteran Kannywood actor, Hajiya Zainab Booth has died on Thursday night, July 1st at age 61.

According to the actress’ daughter, Maryam who announced her passing on her Instagram page, she would be laid to rest after janaza (funeral prayers) at her Court Road residence on Friday, July 2nd.

Although Maryam did not state the cause of her mother’s death she revealed that she died in Kano on Thursday night.

The deceased is survived by three children, Maryam, Ramadan, Amude Booth and two grandchildren.

Friends, fans and colleagues have trooped to the comment section to pay their condolences.

Actress, Belinda Effah wrote, “May her soul Rest In Peace . Maryam please take heart 🙏🏽”.

@hot_xee wrote, “May her First minute in the grave be the beginning of her enjoyment till eternity”.

@yungkheengz wrote, “Ameen… 🙏🏾🙏🏾.. May her soul Rest In Peace … take heart Maryam”.