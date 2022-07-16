veteran-actor-uche-odoputa-ties-the-knot-(photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor and director, Uche Odoputa, has tied the knot with his long-time lover in the United Kingdom.

The 52-year-old thespian shared the good news with his fans and followers on Friday, July 15.

He shared adorable photos of himself and his new bride and thanked friends and family members who showed up for the event and for their support and well wishes.

“My wife and I wants to say a very Big thank you to All that made Our day a success,We also know that there are somethings we didn’t do right..we are only but Human please forgive Us, Our guest from all over the world, our parents/family, our sponsor, all our vendors Etc ..you all are wonderful and we love You All.#NgUc22”. He wrote.

