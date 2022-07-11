veteran-actor,-olu-jacobs-celebrates-turning-80-in-style-(photos)

First photos from the 80th birthday celebration of vereran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs which is currently holding in Lagos state have been shared online.

Celebrities present at the celebration include Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Boyo, Ayo Sobowale, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Mo Abudu, and many others.

In related news, a lady identified as OriAku Martin has some words to tell those men who were secretly wishing or praying for a woman like Joke Silva.

Her post on Facebook reads;

Dear men, before you start admiring Joke Silva for being a good wife to her husband even in badt health and start measuring your your wife with her🙄.

The man you see here must have been a good husband and father in their youthful time to get such dedication and love from his wife today.

Ask these questions 😏😏.

Did sir Olu Jacob leave her to be with a mistress?



Did he take care of her in their youthful age or not?



Was she treated like a queen?



Maybe, she didn’t even have the experience of fighting or dealing with any things called “sidechick”🙄.



Did Olu Jacob marry two wives?



Before you start the comparison, nwoke uche ghi dikwa ya oooo😎😎😎.



Na Husband wey take care of wife them dey take care of when them old