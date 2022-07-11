veteran-actor,-kenneth-aguba-finally-replies-ladies-indicating-interest-to-be-his-wife-(video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, has finally reacted after some ladies expressed interest in becoming his wife.

It would be recalled that a 24-year-old lady, Annastasia Micheal, offered to marry Aguba after a popular philanthropist and pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere, gifted him a fully-furnished apartment and pledged to find a wife for him, sponsor their wedding, and invite Nollywood actors to the ceremony.

“I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba , please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him, i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well… I am a wife material 1000 yards, I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well.” She said in part.

Shortly after, another woman, identified as Ella, in a viral video, tearfully begged Aguba to marry her.

According to her, she’s had unpleasant experiences in relationships with young guys in the past and is now confident that the veteran Nollywood star is the man for her.

Well, reacting, Aguba advised the ladies to focus on their self development as he is doing for himself.

Speaking further, he expressed the belief that God would point his wife to him at the right time.

“My message to them is that they should go and build the best out of themselves while I do mine also. At the right time, God will point for me,” he said.

Watch him speak below,