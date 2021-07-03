Vera Wang celebrates 72nd birthday in style with Cher (sort of) – Today.com

Vera Wang celebrated her 72nd birthday in style with a neon dress, bubbly Prosecco and a VIP appearance from a music icon (well, sort of). The fashion designer marked her birthday with a lavish party on June 27 and shared pictures and video on Instagram of the celebration.

“B DAY. Prosecco PARTY. Full on BLACK… #VeraWangBLACK that is,” the designer poster yesterday along with pics of herself with party guests and her new Vera Wang Party Prosecco. In one of photos, Wang is wearing a neon yellow gown that matches the lettering on the bottles of her Prosecco line and posing by the bar with a big smile on her face.

In a video also posted yesterday, Wang can be seen blowing out her birthday candles as she’s cheered on by a very realistic Cher impersonator, Steven Andrade.

“‘Cher’ and me! Having my cake and drinking it too,” Wang posted along with a clip of her blowing out candles on a Prosecco birthday cake as revelers grooved along to “In Da Club” by 50 Cent.

“Happy Birthday Vera!!!!” posted Lisa Rinna.

“Happy Birthday!!!,” added Taraji P. Henson.

Other fans were quick to comment on how she fabulous she looks at 72.

“She has found the elixir,” one person wrote, adding, “What an admirable youth she has instilled within.”

Another added, “You don’t age my love and I am here for it.”

In one more post showing the festivities, Wang poses with her Party Prosecco and mingles with her guests.

“PARTY with my besties,” she captioned the photos. Wang launched her own line of Italian Prosecco last month. In a press release, Wang said her bubbly is for celebrating life’s moments, big and small.

“First and foremost, I am a Designer, but I am also an entrepreneur and brand builder,” she said in the statement. “I’ve dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings — from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home — and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do. Why Prosecco? CELEBRATION! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of Prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness.”

At the top of the month, she teased her birthday celebrations and Prosecco launch with an Instagram post, writing, “What a difference a year makes….. Ushering in my birthday month with my brand new PROSECCO!”

During the pandemic, Wang modeled some of her own looks in an at-home photo shoot, wowing fans with her amazing style and physique.

In one photo, the age-defying designer is seen in a fabulous orange gown with matching face mask.

In another post, she showed off a toned midriff that would be the envy of women half her age.

Last year, Wang celebrated her 71st birthday and Pride Month at the same time with a rainbow-colored manicure.

The day before her birthday last year, she posted a pic she titled “PRIDE workout,” and showed off her mani along with her fierce body in a sports bra and Balenciaga leggings.

When asked in a previous post on social media about her secret to looking great Wang answered, “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail and not much sun.”