Ventana Sur, Projeto Paradiso Unveil Paradiso WIP Award for the Best Brazilian Feature in Post (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Brazilian audiovisual promotion group Projeto Paradiso and Argentina’s Cannes-backed market-festival Ventana Sur are launching a new $10,000 award to be handed out at the Buenos Aires event, earmarked for the best Brazilian fiction projects in post-production.

The announcement was made by Projeto Paradiso’s Josephine Bourgois – executive director of the Olga Rabinovich Institute – and Ventana Sur co-executive director Bernardo Bergeret, who will launch an open call for Brazilian works in progress at this year’s Cannes’ Film Market.

A special jury will be assigned to select the best Brazilian feature film in post-production, which will then receive a special screening at early December’s Ventana Sur. Feature films with either a majority or minority producer in Brazil are eligible to participate.

Launched and operated by the Olga Rabinovich Institute, Projeto Paradiso was established to provide support mechanisms for the Brazilian film and TV industries, focusing on fictions films and series that make a clear connection with a dedicated audience. The company invests in training, fellowships, mentor programs, workshops, seminars and studies meant to facilitate future generations of industry talent.

The Ventana Sur partnership is part of Projeto Paradiso’s Brasil no Mundo initiative, established to grown the influence of Brazilian films, series and projects at key international festivals and markets. The $10,000 Project Paradiso Award is also available at the San Sebastian and Guadalajara International Film Festivals as well as the Cinéma en Construcción – Cinélatino Rencontres de Toulouse in France.

“As part of its mission to foster independent filmmaking in the country, Projeto Paradiso is proud to launch a special joint initiative with its Argentinean partner Ventana Sur in order to support Brazilian cinematography with a last-money prize for a work in progress to be showcased at this crucial market in the region,” Bourgois told Variety.

Bergeret added, “Once again, Projeto Paradiso has signaled its steadfast support in pursuit of the development of the Brazilian audiovisual sector at an international level. For Ventana Sur, it is an honor to have been chosen by Projeto Paradiso to spotlight Brazilian works in progress which can benefit from an award that will undoubtedly help complete the post-production of the winning film.”

The WIP award announcement follows on a superb showing for Brazilian titles in post at 2020’s Ventana Sur, led by titles from a female Brazilian new wave: IuIi Gerbase’s “The Pink Cloud,” a sci-fi character-driven thriller; Flavia Neves’ “Fogaréu,” a magic realism tinged Brazilian sticks film noir; and Thais Fujinaga’s “The Joy of Things,” a probing portrait of pressured motherhood.

With federal film funding slowing to a glacial pace, however, Brazilian movies need all the help they can get to achieve completion.

Organized by Marché du Film and the Cannes Film Festival and Market, Ventana Sur will unspool in Buenos Aires from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2021.

John Hopewell contributed to this article.