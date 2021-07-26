Venice Film Festival: Pics From Schrader, Sorrentino, Larrain, Gyllenhaal, Campion, Scott & More To Light Up Lido As Studios, Netflix & (Hopefully) Stars Return – Full List – Deadline

UPDATE, with more detail: The Venice Film Festival unveiled its lineup for the 78th edition this morning with a notably strong studio presence after last year’s near dearth of Hollywood titles and muted star attendance. Universal (with Blumhouse’s previously announced Halloween Kills and Focus’ Last Night In Soho and The Card Counter); Warner Bros (with Legendary’s also previously confirmed Dune); and Disney (with 20th Century’s The Last Duel) will all be represented in town and each was thanked by Venice chief Alberto Barbera for supporting the event. “There is a strong comeback of the Americans,” he said. Scroll down for a full list of titles announced today.

Also showing up is Netflix which has a cozy relationship with Venice. On the streamer’s roster are Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, both in competition.

Venice has been a key jumping off point for awards season in the past decade, including hosting the simultaneous world premiere of eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland with Toronto in 2020. That film’s Chloe Zhao is on the Venice jury this year, with Bong Joon Ho serving as president.

If talent is willing and able to travel, Venice is set to be a very starry affair — all the better to raise profiles and launch global campaigns thanks to one of the best photo-op backdrops a festival can offer. Big names motoring in by speedboat could include Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel; Kristen Stewart for Pablo Larrain’s Spencer; Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog; Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz with Competencia Oficial (the actress also doubling up with Pedro Almodovar’s opening night film Parallel Mothers); Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Ed Harris in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, The Lost Daughter; and Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. Isaac has three projects in the selection including HBO series Scenes From A Marriage with Jessica Chastain and out-of-competition world premiere Dune which could also draw the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and more to the Lido. Also pulling triple duty is The Great Beauty star Toni Servillo.

Campion is one of five female directors in the main section, a dip from eight last year, although Barbera noted that overall female filmmakers represent 26% of the selection versus 28% in 2020, and remarked that the drop was “a temporary situation.”

Barbera further noted that the quality of all films submitted was “higher than usual as if the pandemic had stimulated creativity. Many had to be rejected because of a lack of space.”

Still, he added that 59 countries are represented — including a heavy contingent of Italian titles from such filmmakers as Michelangelo Frammartino (Il Buco), the D’Innocenzo brothers (America Latina), Gabriele Mainetti (Freaks Out) and Sorrentino, among others. French auteurs include Stéphane Brizé (Un Autre Monde which stars Palme d’Or winner Titane‘s Vincent Lindon) and Xavier Giannoli (Illusions Perdues) What’s more, a new project from Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, Rhino, will debut in the Horizons section. Also in Horizons is Harry Wootliff’s True Things which stars and is produced by Ruth Wilson.

Venice runs September 1-11 this year and there will be similar Covid controls in place as with the 2020 edition. That means social distancing inside the cinemas and a Green Pass signifiying vaccination status or a recent negative test for entry to screenings. Further controls are expected to be elaborated upon as the event draws near.

PREVIOUS, 1:57AM PT: The lineup for the 78th Venice Film Festival is being announced this morning from Rome. Fest Director Alberto Barbera will fill in a list that we already know includes Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition opener Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz. Out-of-competition titles previously set include David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills from Universal/Blumhouse and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune from Warner Bros/Legendary, both making their world premieres. (Scroll down for the full list of films which is being updated live.)

Indeed the studios are expected to be back this year after 2020’s fest was light on Hollywood titles. Still, Searchlight’s Nomadland rode its way from the Lido all the way to three Oscars, including Best Picture. Venice is a tastemaker when it comes to awards season, having in the past five years hosted the launches of Joker, A Star Is Born, Marriage Story, The Shape Of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Favourite, Roma, La La Land and Arrival, among others. Bong Joon Ho is jury president this year.

While attendance is expected to be increased this year, with more stars present, there’s currently a headache for visitors from the UK who are required to quarantine for five days upon arrival. However, the rule is due to be revisited on July 30.

Outside the films, another topic that may be covered at today’s press conference could be sanitary protocols. Venice last year was the first international gathering for the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, and set a high bar for handling the crisis even before vaccines were widely available. There were temperature checks at every point of access to the main staging area, socially-distanced seating inside the cinemas and an efficient online reservations system.

Italy as of early July had about 55% of its cinemas open at 50% capacity limits. Last week, the government said a so-called “Green Pass” would be required as of August 6 in order to enter cinemas, restaurants and bars among other establishments. The digital or paper certificate will show vaccination status (one dose is sufficient) or a negative Covid test within the past 48 hours. The film festival, which runs September 1-11 on the Lido, will surely have to abide by the same rules.

Here’s the full lineup:

VENEZIA 78 – COMPETITION



Madres Paralelas, dir: Pedro Almodovar



Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, dir: Ana Lily Amirpour



Un Autre Monde, dir: Stéphane Brizé



The Power Of The Dog, dir: Jane Campion



America Latina, dir: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo



L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan



Competencia Oficial, dirs: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn



Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino



Sundown, dir: Michel Franco



Illusions Perdues, dir: Xavier Giannoli



The Lost Daughter, dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal



Spencer, dir: Pablo Larrain



Freaks Out, dir: Gabriele Mainetti



Qui Rido Io, dir: Mario Martone



On The Job: The Missing 8, dir: Erik Matti



Leave No Traces, dir: Jan P Matuszynski



Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dirs: Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov



The Card Counter, dir: Paul Schrader



The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino



La Caja, dir: Lorenzo Vigas



Reflection, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION



Il Bambino Nascosto, dir: Roberto Ando



Les Choses Humaines, dir: Yvan Attal



Ariaferma, dir: Leonardo Di Costanzo



Halloween Kills, dir: David Gordon Green



La Scuola Cattolica, dir: Stefano Mordini



Old Henry, dir: Potsy Ponciroli



The Last Duel, dir: Ridley Scott



Dune, dir: Denis Villeneuve



Last Night In Soho, dir: Edgar Wright

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION



Life Of Crime 1984-2020, dir: Jon Alpert



Tranchées, dir: Loup Bureau



Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir: Augusto Contento



Republic Of Silence, dir: Diana El Jeiroudi



Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dirs: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine



Deandré#Deandré Storio Di Un Impiegato, dir: Roberta Lena



Django & Django, dir: Luca Rea



Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES



Scenes From A Marriage (Episodes 1-5), dir: Hagai Levi

OUT OF COMPETITION – SHORT FILMS



Plastic Semiotic, dir: Radu Jude



The Night, dir: Tsai Ming-liang



Sad Film, dir: Vasili

SPECIAL SCREENINGS



Le 7 Giornate Di Bergamo, dir: Simona Ventura



La Biennale Di Venezia: Il Cinema Al Tempo Del Covid, dir: Andrea Segre

HORIZONS EXTRA



Land Of Dreams, dirs: Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari



Costa Brava, dir: Mounia Akl



Mama I’m Home, dir: Vladimir Bitokov



Ma Nuit, dir: Antoinette Boulat



La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir: Wilma Labate



7 Prisoners, dir: Alexandre Moratto



The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki



La Macchina Delle Immagini Di Alfredo C, dir: Roland Sejko

HORIZONS



Les Promesses, dir: Thomas Kruithof



Atlantide, dir: Yuri Ancarani



Miracle, dir: Bogdan George Apetri



Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa



Il Paradiso Del Pavone, dir: Laura Bispuri



The Falls, dir: Chung Mong-Hong



El Hoyo En La Cerca, dir: Joaquin Del Paso



Amira, dir: Mohamed Diab



A Plein Temps, dir: Eric Gravel



107 Mothers, dir: Peter Kerekes



Vera Dreams Of The Sea, dir: Kaltrina Krasniqi



White Building, dir: Kavich Neang



Anatomy Of Time, dir: Jakrawal Nilthamrong



El Otro Tom, dirs: Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo



El Gran Movimento, dir: Kiro Russo



Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, dir: Aditya Vikram Sengupta



Rhino, dir: Oleg Sentsov



True Things, dir: Harry Wootliff



Inu-Oh, dir: Yuasa Masaaki

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – COMPETITION



Don’t Get Too Comfortable, dir: Shaima Al Tamimi



Techno, Mama, dir: Saulius Baradinskas



4 AM, dir: Mehdi Fikri



Sandstorm, dir: Seemab Gul



Heltzear, dir: Mikel Gurrea



Los Huesos, dirs: Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina



Hair Tie, Egg, Homework Books, dir: Runxiao Luo



Il Turno, dir: Chiara Marotta



Fall Of The Ibis King, dir: Josh O’Caoimh



New Abnormal, dir: Sorayos Prapapan



La Fête Des Roberts, dir: Léahn Vivier-Chapas



The Last Day, dir: Momi Yamashita

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – OUT OF COMPETITION



Ato, dir: Barbara Paz



Diario Di Una Passeggiata, dir: Giuseppe Piccioni

BIENNALE COLLEGE – CINEMA



Al Oriente, dir: José Maria Aviles



Nuestros Dias Mas Felices, dir: Sol Berreuzo Pichon-Rivière



La Santa Piccola, dir: Silvia Brunelli



The Cathedral, dir: Ricky D’Ambrose



Mon Pere, Le Diable, dir: Ellie Foumbi



La Tana, dir: Beatrice Baldacci

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – VIRTUAL REALITY



Lavrynthos, dirs: Fabito Rychter, Amir Admoni