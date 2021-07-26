Home WORLD NEWS Venice Film Festival: Pics From Schrader, Sorrentino, Larrain, Gyllenhaal, Campion, Scott & More To Light Up Lido As Studios, Netflix & (Hopefully) Stars Return – Full List – Deadline
UPDATE, with more detail: The Venice Film Festival unveiled its lineup for the 78th edition this morning with a notably strong studio presence after last year’s near dearth of Hollywood titles and muted star attendance. Universal (with Blumhouse’s previously announced Halloween Kills and Focus’ Last Night In Soho and The Card Counter); Warner Bros (with Legendary’s also previously confirmed Dune); and Disney (with 20th Century’s The Last Duel) will all be represented in town and each was thanked by Venice chief Alberto Barbera for supporting the event. “There is a strong comeback of the Americans,” he said. Scroll down for a full list of titles announced today.

Also showing up is Netflix which has a cozy relationship with Venice. On the streamer’s roster are Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand Of God and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, both in competition.

Venice has been a key jumping off point for awards season in the past decade, including hosting the simultaneous world premiere of eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland with Toronto in 2020. That film’s Chloe Zhao is on the Venice jury this year, with Bong Joon Ho serving as president.

Spencer

Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Shoebox Films

If talent is willing and able to travel, Venice is set to be a very starry affair — all the better to raise profiles and launch global campaigns thanks to one of the best photo-op backdrops a festival can offer. Big names motoring in by speedboat could include Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel; Kristen Stewart for Pablo Larrain’s Spencer; Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog; Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz with Competencia Oficial (the actress also doubling up with Pedro Almodovar’s opening night film Parallel Mothers); Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Ed Harris in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, The Lost Daughter; and Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter. Isaac has three projects in the selection including HBO series Scenes From A Marriage with Jessica Chastain and out-of-competition world premiere Dune which could also draw the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and more to the Lido. Also pulling triple duty is The Great Beauty star Toni Servillo.

Campion is one of five female directors in the main section, a dip from eight last year, although Barbera noted that overall female filmmakers represent 26% of the selection versus 28% in 2020, and remarked that the drop was “a temporary situation.”

Barbera further noted that the quality of all films submitted was “higher than usual as if the pandemic had stimulated creativity. Many had to be rejected because of a lack of space.”

Still, he added that 59 countries are represented — including a heavy contingent of Italian titles from such filmmakers as Michelangelo Frammartino (Il Buco), the D’Innocenzo brothers (America Latina), Gabriele Mainetti (Freaks Out) and Sorrentino, among others. French auteurs include Stéphane Brizé (Un Autre Monde which stars Palme d’Or winner Titane‘s Vincent Lindon) and Xavier Giannoli (Illusions Perdues) What’s more, a new project from Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, Rhino, will debut in the Horizons section. Also in Horizons is Harry Wootliff’s True Things which stars and is produced by Ruth Wilson.

Venice runs September 1-11 this year and there will be similar Covid controls in place as with the 2020 edition. That means social distancing inside the cinemas and a Green Pass signifiying vaccination status or a recent negative test for entry to screenings. Further controls are expected to be elaborated upon as the event draws near.

PREVIOUS, 1:57AM PT: The lineup for the 78th Venice Film Festival is being announced this morning from Rome. Fest Director Alberto Barbera will fill in a list that we already know includes Pedro Almodovar’s in-competition opener Madres Paralelas, starring Penelope Cruz. Out-of-competition titles previously set include David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills from Universal/Blumhouse and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune from Warner Bros/Legendary, both making their world premieres. (Scroll down for the full list of films which is being updated live.)

Indeed the studios are expected to be back this year after 2020’s fest was light on Hollywood titles. Still, Searchlight’s Nomadland rode its way from the Lido all the way to three Oscars, including Best Picture. Venice is a tastemaker when it comes to awards season, having in the past five years hosted the launches of Joker, A Star Is Born, Marriage Story, The Shape Of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Favourite, Roma, La La Land and Arrival, among others. Bong Joon Ho is jury president this year.

While attendance is expected to be increased this year, with more stars present, there’s currently a headache for visitors from the UK who are required to quarantine for five days upon arrival. However, the rule is due to be revisited on July 30.

Outside the films, another topic that may be covered at today’s press conference could be sanitary protocols. Venice last year was the first international gathering for the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, and set a high bar for handling the crisis even before vaccines were widely available. There were temperature checks at every point of access to the main staging area, socially-distanced seating inside the cinemas and an efficient online reservations system.

Italy as of early July had about 55% of its cinemas open at 50% capacity limits. Last week, the government said a so-called “Green Pass” would be required as of August 6 in order to enter cinemas, restaurants and bars among other establishments. The digital or paper certificate will show vaccination status (one dose is sufficient) or a negative Covid test within the past 48 hours. The film festival, which runs September 1-11 on the Lido, will surely have to abide by the same rules.

Here’s the full lineup:

VENEZIA 78 – COMPETITION


Madres Paralelas, dir: Pedro Almodovar


Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon, dir: Ana Lily Amirpour


Un Autre Monde, dir: Stéphane Brizé


The Power Of The Dog, dir: Jane Campion


America Latina, dir: Damiano D’Innocenzo, Fabio D’Innocenzo


L’Evénement, dir: Audrey Diwan


Competencia Oficial, dirs: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn


Il Buco, dir: Michelangelo Frammartino


Sundown, dir: Michel Franco


Illusions Perdues, dir: Xavier Giannoli


The Lost Daughter, dir: Maggie Gyllenhaal


Spencer, dir: Pablo Larrain


Freaks Out, dir: Gabriele Mainetti


Qui Rido Io, dir: Mario Martone


On The Job: The Missing 8, dir: Erik Matti


Leave No Traces, dir: Jan P Matuszynski


Captain Volkonogov Escaped, dirs: Natasha Merkulova, Aleksey Chupov


The Card Counter, dir: Paul Schrader


The Hand Of God, dir: Paolo Sorrentino


La Caja, dir: Lorenzo Vigas


Reflection, dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

OUT OF COMPETITION – FICTION


Il Bambino Nascosto, dir: Roberto Ando


Les Choses Humaines, dir: Yvan Attal


Ariaferma, dir: Leonardo Di Costanzo


Halloween Kills, dir: David Gordon Green


La Scuola Cattolica, dir: Stefano Mordini


Old Henry, dir: Potsy Ponciroli


The Last Duel, dir: Ridley Scott


Dune, dir: Denis Villeneuve


Last Night In Soho, dir: Edgar Wright

OUT OF COMPETITION – NON-FICTION


Life Of Crime 1984-2020, dir: Jon Alpert


Tranchées, dir: Loup Bureau


Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo, dir: Augusto Contento


Republic Of Silence, dir: Diana El Jeiroudi


Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, dirs: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine


Deandré#Deandré Storio Di Un Impiegato, dir: Roberta Lena


Django & Django, dir: Luca Rea


Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano, dir: Giorgio Verdelli

OUT OF COMPETITION – SERIES


Scenes From A Marriage (Episodes 1-5), dir: Hagai Levi

OUT OF COMPETITION – SHORT FILMS


Plastic Semiotic, dir: Radu Jude


The Night, dir: Tsai Ming-liang


Sad Film, dir: Vasili

SPECIAL SCREENINGS


Le 7 Giornate Di Bergamo, dir: Simona Ventura


La Biennale Di Venezia: Il Cinema Al Tempo Del Covid, dir: Andrea Segre

HORIZONS EXTRA


Land Of Dreams, dirs: Shirin Neshat, Shoja Azari


Costa Brava, dir: Mounia Akl


Mama I’m Home, dir: Vladimir Bitokov


Ma Nuit, dir: Antoinette Boulat


La Ragazza Ha Volato, dir: Wilma Labate


7 Prisoners, dir: Alexandre Moratto


The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic, dir: Teemu Nikki


La Macchina Delle Immagini Di Alfredo C, dir: Roland Sejko

HORIZONS


Les Promesses, dir: Thomas Kruithof


Atlantide, dir: Yuri Ancarani


Miracle, dir: Bogdan George Apetri


Pilgrims, dir: Laurynas Bareisa


Il Paradiso Del Pavone, dir: Laura Bispuri


The Falls, dir: Chung Mong-Hong


El Hoyo En La Cerca, dir: Joaquin Del Paso


Amira, dir: Mohamed Diab


A Plein Temps, dir: Eric Gravel


107 Mothers, dir: Peter Kerekes


Vera Dreams Of The Sea, dir: Kaltrina Krasniqi


White Building, dir: Kavich Neang


Anatomy Of Time, dir: Jakrawal Nilthamrong


El Otro Tom, dirs: Rodrigo Pla, Laura Santullo


El Gran Movimento, dir: Kiro Russo


Once Upon A Time In Calcutta, dir: Aditya Vikram Sengupta


Rhino, dir: Oleg Sentsov


True Things, dir: Harry Wootliff


Inu-Oh, dir: Yuasa Masaaki

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – COMPETITION


Don’t Get Too Comfortable, dir: Shaima Al Tamimi


Techno, Mama, dir: Saulius Baradinskas


4 AM, dir: Mehdi Fikri


Sandstorm, dir: Seemab Gul


Heltzear, dir: Mikel Gurrea


Los Huesos, dirs: Cristobal Leon, Joaquin Cocina


Hair Tie, Egg, Homework Books, dir: Runxiao Luo


Il Turno, dir: Chiara Marotta


Fall Of The Ibis King, dir: Josh O’Caoimh


New Abnormal, dir: Sorayos Prapapan


La Fête Des Roberts, dir: Léahn Vivier-Chapas


The Last Day, dir: Momi Yamashita

HORIZONS SHORT FILMS – OUT OF COMPETITION


Ato, dir: Barbara Paz


Diario Di Una Passeggiata, dir: Giuseppe Piccioni

BIENNALE COLLEGE – CINEMA


Al Oriente, dir: José Maria Aviles


Nuestros Dias Mas Felices, dir: Sol Berreuzo Pichon-Rivière


La Santa Piccola, dir: Silvia Brunelli


The Cathedral, dir: Ricky D’Ambrose


Mon Pere, Le Diable, dir: Ellie Foumbi


La Tana, dir: Beatrice Baldacci

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA – VIRTUAL REALITY


Lavrynthos, dirs: Fabito Rychter, Amir Admoni

