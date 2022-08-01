vendetta-politics-behind-sanjay-raut’s-arrest:-shiv-sena-chief-uddhav-thackeray

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader

Uddhav Thackeray

on Monday said that “vendetta politics” was behind the arrest of

Sanjay Raut

, who has been charged in a money laundering case. “We have to wipe out whoever speaks against us … this is the mindset of those behind the vendetta politics,” said Thackeray.

“I am proud of Sanjay Raut. There is a dialogue in ‘Pushpa’ – “jhukega nahi”. But the real Shiv Sainik who won’t bend is Sanjay Raut. Those who used to say they won’t bend are all on the other side today. That’s not the direction shown by Balasaheb. Raut is a true Shiv Sainik,” said Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena chief made the comment after meeting Raut’s family members.

The

Enforcement Directorate

has sought 8-day custody of Raut in a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.

The agency’s official had raided Raut’s home on Sunday. They later detained him after several hours of questioning. According to the sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.5 lakh unaccounted cash from the residence.

Prior to the arrest, Sanjay Raut’s brother had said that “BJP was afraid of Raut and got him arrested”.

On his way to the ED office on Sunday, Raut had told reporters that he “won’t be cowed down”. “False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. I won’t be cowed down and I will not leave the party,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

