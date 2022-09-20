Vela and Ruidiaz scores as MLS All-Stars down Liga MX All-Stars

Carlos Vela and Raul Ruidiaz scored as the MLS All-Stars claimed victory over the Liga MX All Stars for the second straight year, winning 2-1 in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The MLS All-Stars appeared to be cruising to victory before Kevin Alvarez’s spectacular late strike was followed up a decent penalty shout for a Deandre Yedlin handball which was declined.

The hosts had won last year’s edition 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and they seemed destined for another triumph when former Mexico international Vela headed home early.

Diego Palacios jinked his way to the left side of the edge of the box before delivering an inch-perfect second-minute cross for LAFC teammate Vela to nod in.

Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St Clair, one of numerous first-half substitutes, maintained the MLS All-Stars’ lead from a 43rd-minute Juan Dinenno header.

The hosts added a second in the 73rd minute when Jesus Ferreira found Carles Gil inside the box, with his control bobbling up but drawing a poorly timed tackle from Jesus Angulo, with referee Joe Dickerson pointing to the spot.

Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz stepped up and sent Liga MX All-Stars goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo the wrong way.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 85th minute when Pachuca’s Alvarez drove in a thunderbolt from outside the box.

A minute later, German Berterame stooped to head a cross but was bundled over under pressure from Yedlin, whose arm was raised near the ball, but Dickerson waved away any penalty claims.

