A vehicle in the convoy of Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has been involved in an accident.

It was gathered that the incident happened when another vehicle rammed into the last vehicle in the Emir’s convoy along Dangi road while the convoy was on its way returning to the palace after attending a function.

The spokesperson of Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed this to newsmen in the state on Sunday.

DSP Haruna said, “It is not true that there was an attack on the Emir of Kano. But rather a case of an accident that involved the last vehicle in the convoy of the Emir.

“Incidentally, when the Emir’s convoy was coming from Zaria road heading to the palace, with the siren on, all other vehicles stopped. However, the Emir’s convoy passed through the underpass of the interchange, Dangi road, hence, one of the vehicles earlier stopped tried to beat the mark, misjudging the last escort vehicle in the convoy.

“The vehicle, a Toyota Corrolla 2000 model, hit the rear vehicle in the last convoy and the driver of the Toyota was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital due to the injuries he sustained,” DSP Haruna however stated.

Further information as at press time revealed that the injured driver has been discharged from the hospital.

