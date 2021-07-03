Home ENTERTAINMENT Vee and Erica squash beef as they wish other well in their respective careers
ENTERTAINMENT

Vee and Erica squash beef as they wish other well in their respective careers

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
vee-and-erica-squash-beef-as-they-wish-other-well-in-their-respective-careers

BB. lockdown star, Erica and Vee have squashed their beef following the successful conclusion of the reunion show.

The ladies wished each other more success in their respective careers and it was so lovely to see.

Erica first took to her Twitter page to appreciate the producers of the show for giving her a platform to grow bigger.

She tweeted ;

Thank you BBN for the platform, thank you my fellow housemates, I thank God for everyone of you, even the few I didn’t get along with, I love you and I only wish you all that is good! Tomorrow isn’t promised, we don’t have to be the closest but no hate from my side, goodluck!

Vee then took to the comment section to write ;

No matter what, the house was a game. Proud of all you’re achieving. Here’s to more success Erica!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Adorable moment Mama Burna carried the “African Giant”...

You can’t use money to pay for your...

Joy as flying car with BMW engine completes...

Odogwu at 30: Burna Boy’s mum carries him...

The democratic issues in Bill Cosby’s release –...

Wooga Squad: When Park Hyung-sik called BTS’ V...

Megan Fox reveals she knew Machine Gun Kelly...

Allow These Movies and TV Shows To Get...

‘No Sudden Move’ ending explained: What’s true in...

BBNaija Reunion: I owned up to my mistakes,...

Leave a Reply