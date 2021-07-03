vee-and-erica-squash-beef-as-they-wish-other-well-in-their-respective-careers

BB. lockdown star, Erica and Vee have squashed their beef following the successful conclusion of the reunion show.

The ladies wished each other more success in their respective careers and it was so lovely to see.

Erica first took to her Twitter page to appreciate the producers of the show for giving her a platform to grow bigger.

She tweeted ;

Thank you BBN for the platform, thank you my fellow housemates, I thank God for everyone of you, even the few I didn’t get along with, I love you and I only wish you all that is good! Tomorrow isn’t promised, we don’t have to be the closest but no hate from my side, goodluck!

Vee then took to the comment section to write ;

No matter what, the house was a game. Proud of all you’re achieving. Here’s to more success Erica!