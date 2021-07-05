Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, has eulogised his late father in an emotional tribute marking the 4th anniversary of his death.

Vector’s father, Mr. Ogunmefun, died on July 5, 2017, at his Lagos Island residence, after a brief illness.

In remembrance, the rapper took to his verified Instagram page on Monday to recount how his father had once helped a lawyer who represented him in court.

He wrote, “I had a court case at a time, I lost everything I had (and I hate asking for help from anyone… even my own parents.)

“My Dad walked into the court room on the day set for hearing and my lawyer in that case lost his shit. ‘That’s the man I was telling you about all these years,’ he said to his partner next to him.

“His (my lawyer’s) friend was killed in a failed brake accident in Ibadan (I think) and when they got there, they were going to shake the driver with all their might and connections but my dad welcomed them in his office and asked if he could read them some Bible passages before they commenced discussions. They left the office letting go.

“He didn’t see my dad anymore till the day I had a court case he represented me in and my dad walked in.

“I learnt about resting in peace from the life my dad lived. To say ‘rest in peace’ is a lie if the person who died didn’t leave good memories of him/herself.

“If you wonder where my confidence comes from, it is in knowing the son of whom I am.



You have seen me smile many days, see me cry… Today is different.”