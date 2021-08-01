Nigerian Rap artiste, Vector Tha Viper, has decried the living conditions of members of security forces in the country.

Vector on Saturday posted on his Instagram account the videos of men in combat camouflage packing their luggage out of a flooded shanty.

In the caption, he said: “This is a clip from a soldier in Nigeria… Slow minds will always come up with ridiculous arguments about minding your business. Well, if the force men who volunteer minded their business, many of you will fight, abi?”

He also took a swipe at politicians who, he said, could not face their followers not to talk of standing up in time of danger.

Calling attention to the fact that a lot of members of the security forces were not well paid, he claimed, “I can bet you right now if you walk on any street, ask any officer if he would quit his uniform for a decent paying job and hear the answer.”

“Social justice for all and everybody na for all of us,” He added.

In a follow up post, he advocated forgiveness for members of the force.

“If God dey forgive all for una imperfections, why are you so adamant on your claim that the force men deserve the punishment they are getting?” he asked.

The rapper also stated that there was too much bitterness against members of the force that prevents them from being seen as human beings.